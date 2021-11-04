The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 192.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $314.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $323.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,575 shares of company stock worth $10,517,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

