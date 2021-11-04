The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.97-2.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.