The Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $78.00 at Loop Capital

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

