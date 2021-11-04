The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Get The Toro alerts:

TTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut The Toro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Toro has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.