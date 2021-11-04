The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after acquiring an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.30. 33,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

