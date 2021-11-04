The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 229.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $20,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 208.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

