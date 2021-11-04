The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

