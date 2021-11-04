The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The Western Union also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.050-$2.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

