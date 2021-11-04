The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WU. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.62.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Western Union by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

