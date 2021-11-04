The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.14

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
