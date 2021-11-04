The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.14

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 58140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 233,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

