The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,320. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

