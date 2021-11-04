Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of THRX opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

