Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRX opened at $17.46 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

