TheStreet Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to C

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

BLMN opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

