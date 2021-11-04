Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,262,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

