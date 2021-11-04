Thorne Healthtech (THRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ: THRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of THRN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.