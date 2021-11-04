Thorne Healthtech (THRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ: THRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Thorne Healthtech is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,963,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

