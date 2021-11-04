Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Head-To-Head Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 96.90 -$1.56 million N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 0.96 $358.70 million $9.32 13.94

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81% The Hanover Insurance Group 8.15% 9.86% 2.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Till Capital and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

