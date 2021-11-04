Timothy E. Bixby Sells 5,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LMND traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,195,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after acquiring an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

