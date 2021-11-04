Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.02

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.
The company has a market cap of $531.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.91%.
Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)
Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.
