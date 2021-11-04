TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.0735

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.62 million and $121,560.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,745.70 or 0.99916800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.37 or 0.00756297 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

