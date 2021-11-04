Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in October

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

