Tourist Token Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 43.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $31,415.82 and approximately $58.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00087424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00074446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,195.02 or 0.99805936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.08 or 0.07259481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

