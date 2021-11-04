TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCON stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,027. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

