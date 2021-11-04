Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $183.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.43.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.59. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,249. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $135.11 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.