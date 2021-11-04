Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.00. 113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

