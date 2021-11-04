TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

LON TGL opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £140.01 million and a P/E ratio of -15.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.42.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

