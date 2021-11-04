Trias Token (new) Hits One Day Volume of $10.72 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and $10.72 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $18.74 or 0.00030409 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00245770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00097151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

