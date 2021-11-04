Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

