TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49. TriMas has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.