Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 95.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 39.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 647,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after purchasing an additional 181,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.13 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

