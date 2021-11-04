Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of analysts have commented on TSE shares. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. 249,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

