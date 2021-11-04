Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Triterras alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Triterras has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triterras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.