TrueCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,707 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,648% compared to the typical daily volume of 441 call options.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.06. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.