Truist Initiates Coverage on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

