Truist Initiates Coverage on Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.
CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.
Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
About Cadence Bancorporation
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
