Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $116.11. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

