Truist Securities Downgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Sell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 41,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,788,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

