Truist Securities Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Hold

Truist Securities cut shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities cut Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $106.80. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.