Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $106.87, but opened at $100.01. Trupanion shares last traded at $105.64, with a volume of 1,238 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $3,131,178. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 312.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trupanion by 52.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

