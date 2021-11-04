Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 36,962 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,934,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

