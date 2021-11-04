Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,049 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 165.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $220.75 and a twelve month high of $296.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.