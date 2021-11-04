Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.02 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.56 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.