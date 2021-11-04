Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

INO stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

