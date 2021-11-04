TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 215 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 231.25 ($3.02).

TUI stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 237.10 ($3.10). The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,656. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 358.66.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

