Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Down 7%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

