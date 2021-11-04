Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.