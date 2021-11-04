Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Cut to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.83.
NYSE TRQ opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.98.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
