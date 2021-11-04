Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,528. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.