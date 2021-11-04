Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Cut to “Sell” at BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.32. 299,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,296. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.