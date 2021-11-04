Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.33.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$12.45. The company had a trading volume of 367,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,531. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.04. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

