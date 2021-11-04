Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 9,166 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,182,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 491,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,306. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

