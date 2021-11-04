Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 609,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,918,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

